Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed that all Indian vessels and sailors in the Gulf region remain safe, with no maritime incidents reported in the last 24 hours. During his address, he highlighted the successful transit of two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jagvasant, through the Strait of Hormuz. Pine Gas, carrying 45,000 metric tons of LPG, is expected to arrive at New Mangalore port by 27th March, while Jagvasant, carrying 47,600 metric tons, is en route to Kandla. Mr Sinha also detailed infrastructure improvements at Indian ports, noting that the free storage period has been extended from 20 to 40 days. Additionally, 10 acres of extra storage space have been created to enhance cargo management efficiency. He further mentioned the repatriation of 26 frigates from the Gulf to India and the use of battlefield equipment to ensure city defense during the ongoing regional tensions.