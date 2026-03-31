Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s urgent push to build a national stockpile of critical minerals. Acknowledging that such efforts could have begun decades earlier, he stressed that the government is now working in mission mode to secure essential resources. These minerals are crucial for industries like electronics, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. The initiative aims to reduce import dependency and strengthen India’s strategic autonomy in a rapidly changing global supply landscape. With rising geopolitical uncertainties, India’s focus on critical mineral security marks a significant step toward ensuring long-term economic resilience and technological growth.