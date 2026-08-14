India needs to create an investment environment where global capital can generate strong and sustainable returns. Nilesh Shah explains why India must actively market its investment success stories and showcase the wealth created by long-term foreign investors. He highlights the example of Prudential’s investment in ICICI Prudential Asset Management and how its value has grown dramatically over nearly three decades. Shah also points to India’s vast domestic savings locked in gold, silver, diamonds and other precious assets, arguing that unlocking this capital could reduce dependence on foreign funding. He explains why building strong domestic sources of capital can ultimately give India greater bargaining power and make global investors more willing to invest.