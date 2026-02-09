India’s economy continues to demonstrate strong resilience, maintaining a high growth trajectory despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions and external uncertainties. According to the Reserve Bank of India, benign inflation trends have created sufficient policy space to remain supportive of growth while ensuring financial stability. The central bank emphasized its commitment to meeting the productive and financing needs of the economy, signalling confidence in India’s domestic fundamentals. Even as global risks cloud the outlook, India’s macroeconomic stability, demand strength and policy support remain key anchors. The RBI’s assessment reinforces optimism around India’s growth prospects, highlighting a careful balance between nurturing economic expansion and safeguarding stability in an uncertain global landscape.