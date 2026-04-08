Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a major update on HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), with the Cabinet approving revised project costs and equity investment. Located in Pachpadra, Rajasthan, the refinery is set to begin commercial operations by July 2026 and is expected to generate around 10,000 direct jobs. This state-of-the-art facility is among India’s most complex refineries, with a high petrochemical intensity and advanced processing capabilities. It will refine imported crude oil and produce key petrochemicals like polyethylene and polypropylene. Notably, the project boasts zero liquid discharge, making it environmentally sustainable. HRRL is expected to significantly boost India’s refining capacity and generate ₹21,000 crore in revenue for governments.