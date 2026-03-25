At a special session in Delhi, Elbridge Colby highlighted India’s evolving foreign policy framework, drawing parallels with S Jaishankar’s “Bharat First” and “India Way” doctrines. He noted that, much like “America First,” India’s approach prioritises national interests, realism, and a results-driven outlook in global affairs. Colby emphasized that India’s strategy reflects a clear-eyed understanding of geopolitics and the balance of power, moving away from idealism toward pragmatic decision-making. He also underlined Jaishankar’s call for a hard-headed, unsentimental audit of foreign policy. The remarks signal growing global recognition of India’s assertive and strategic role in shaping international relations.