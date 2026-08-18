What if the future of flying is being built by young Indians? Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu recently met Ravi Tamta from Almora and heard about his journey and innovation. Ravi showcased a flying machine built using carbon fibre, aircraft-grade aluminium, lithium polymer batteries and DC motors. The technology uses drone-based flight controls and joystick movement to operate the vehicle. Ram Mohan Naidu appreciated Ravi’s work and assured him of all possible support as he takes the innovation forward. He also suggested a visit to Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation to understand their eVTOL technology, prototype development, batteries, instruments and regulatory journey. The interaction is a glimpse into how young innovators from smaller cities are thinking big and building for the future.