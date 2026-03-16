Iran has reportedly launched the Sejjil missile for the first time since the current war began, marking a major escalation in its retaliatory strikes. The Sejjil is a solid-fuel, medium-range ballistic missile and its use signals a potentially significant shift in Iran’s military response and strategic messaging. Reports on March 16, 2026, indicate the missile was deployed during ongoing attacks linked to the widening regional conflict. Analysts see the move as both a battlefield development and a political signal aimed at Israel, the United States, and regional actors. In this video, we break down what the Sejjil missile is, why its launch matters now, how it changes the threat landscape, and what this could mean for the next phase of the Iran-Israel war. Stay tuned for the latest Middle East war updates, Iran missile news, retaliation analysis, and geopolitical developments. Sources reporting this development include Reuters background reporting and Al Jazeera’s live coverage.