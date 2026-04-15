In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on the impact of the Iran conflict on Indian businesses. While global supply chains face disruptions and rising oil prices, Bissell explains why Fabindia remains relatively insulated. With a 100% Made in India model, no reliance on petrochemicals like polyester, and minimal imports, the brand avoids major inflationary and forex risks. He also highlights how Fabindia’s export strategy focuses on markets with a strong Indian diaspora rather than the US. Watch how geopolitics is reshaping business risks—and why localization may be the biggest advantage in uncertain times.