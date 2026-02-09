Dhimaan Shah, co-founder of luxury real estate firm Isprava, details the company&#039;s humble beginnings and its growth into a major player in the Indian luxury housing market. Speaking about the initial capital, Shah revealed, &quot;We actually convinced our father and he very generously agreed and we mortgaged his house, got a loan.&quot; This initial funding allowed the team to buy land and build their first few homes in Goa. Shah explains that it took nearly ten completed projects before the company attracted external investors, including the Burman family and Go3H. The discussion also highlights the impact of RERA on the industry, with Shah noting that the regulation helped build consumer confidence and &quot;weeded out all your fly-by-night kind of guys.&quot; He emphasizes that the company&#039;s success was built &quot;brick by brick,&quot; focusing on fully managed and serviced high-end homes delivered ahead of schedule, a model that was unique in the Indian real estate landscape at the time of its inception.