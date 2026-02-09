Isprava Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dhimaan Shah shared details of the group’s expansion plans in India and overseas. Speaking in an exclusive conversation with Aabha Bakaya, Shah said the company remains bullish on the domestic market and plans to deepen its presence in existing locations while selectively adding new ones. On the global front, Shah said Lohono has expanded across Southeast Asia and has recently entered Italy with a launch at Lake Garda. He added that international growth follows a partner-led model, combining local operations with Indian-focused service standards to cater to global Indian travellers.