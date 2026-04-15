Israeli Ambassador to U.S. Yechiel Leiter, speaking after meeting with Marco Rubio, said Israel and Lebanon are aligned on reducing cross-border conflict and pushing for stronger security arrangements. He described Hezbollah as a dominant armed force influencing Lebanon through Iran, claiming the group is responsible for attacks across the Israeli border. He emphasized that civilian safety is non-negotiable and suggested that Lebanon’s leadership is beginning to take a firmer stance against Hezbollah. He also framed Iran as the key regional influence behind Hezbollah, arguing that reducing Iranian involvement is essential for long-term stability. The remarks highlighted a push for clearer borders, reduced hostilities, and stronger security enforcement between the countries.