This unboxing of the IZI Brephos professional drone reveals a robust suite of hardware centred around a 1-inch CMOS sensor capable of 48-megapixel stills and 4K video at 60fps. The drone features a 3-axis gimbal for mechanical stabilisation and 360-degree omnidirectional obstacle avoidance for enhanced operational safety. Technical specifications include a transmission range of up to 24 kilometres and a high-capacity battery providing approximately 53 minutes of flight time. The system also supports 6x digital zoom and a specialised NightSight mode for improved low-light performance. Within the box, users will find the Brephos aircraft, a dedicated remote controller, intelligent flight batteries, and necessary maintenance and charging apparatus. Positioned for cinematic creators and industrial inspectors, the IZI Brephos combines long-range endurance with high-resolution optical hardware to meet demanding professional standards. The price of the drone is Rs 1,19,999. Would you buy this? Do you have any questions? Tell us in the comments and follow Business Today TV for more