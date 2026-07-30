A heated political showdown unfolded in Parliament as Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched a sharp attack on the Opposition during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Accusing Opposition parties of repeatedly disrupting House proceedings, Nadda alleged they have become &quot;issue-less&quot; and are constantly &quot;changing the goalpost&quot; to avoid meaningful debate. He asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government has always been ready to discuss every issue in Parliament, while claiming the Opposition resorts to disruption because it lacks substantive arguments. The fiery remarks triggered another round of political confrontation inside the House. Watch the full viral moment as JP Nadda&#039;s blistering speech adds fresh fuel to the ongoing Parliament face-off over disruptions, debates and the functioning of the House.