India’s four-day Japan visit has delivered a strong boost to business and investment ties, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said. Speaking on the visit, Goyal highlighted the growing enthusiasm among Japanese companies towards India, driven by its fast-growing economy, young workforce, talent and expanding market. Around 1,500 Japanese companies are already operating in India, with the government targeting 3,000. Japan had earlier committed 5 trillion yen in investment over 10 years, a target achieved in about five years. In 2025, Japan committed another 10 trillion yen, or around 7 lakh crore, over the next decade. Goyal said around 1 lakh crore has already arrived in the first 10 months, with the remaining investment expected over the coming years.