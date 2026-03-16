Japan has said it currently has no plans to dispatch naval vessels to escort tankers in the Middle East after a call from Donald Trump for allies to help protect oil shipments passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Speaking in parliament, Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo has not received any formal request to send escort ships and is reviewing what steps can be taken to ensure the safety of Japanese vessels and crews within the country’s legal framework. The issue places Japan in a complex position as the country depends heavily on Middle Eastern energy imports, while its pacifist constitution restricts overseas military operations. Takaichi is expected to discuss the Iran conflict and regional security during her upcoming visit to Washington.