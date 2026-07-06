We take a first look at the all-new JBL 780NC wireless over-ear headphones. Watch the full video to see what&#039;s inside the box of these new headphones from JBL that sport an all-new design and come in 7 colours! Key Specifications: Drivers: Custom 40mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL Signature Sound with Spatial Audio. Noise Cancellation: Advanced Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC 2.0) with Smart Ambient technology. Connectivity: Next-gen Bluetooth 6.0 with high-res LDAC and multi-point pairing. Battery: Up to an impressive 80 hours of total playback (50 hours with ANC active) plus 5-minute speed charging. A premium audio experience that doesn&#039;t break the bank. While the official MRP stands at ₹18,999, they are currently available at an introductory price of ₹15,999. Stay tuned for our full, in-depth review. Put your thoughts down in the comments and follow Business Today TV for more!