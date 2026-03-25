Amid rising US-Iran tensions, former NSA John Bolton raises serious questions about Donald Trump’s strategy. Bolton says Iran’s leadership views the conflict as existential, while Trump’s true objective remains unclear-whether it’s regime change or a quick exit deal. He suggests backchannel talks may be underway through countries like Turkey and Pakistan, even as Iran denies negotiations. A key flashpoint remains the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil supply. Bolton warns Trump’s transactional approach could lead to a sudden declaration of victory and withdrawal. Is this a long-term strategy or short-term market move? Here’s what it means for geopolitics and global markets.