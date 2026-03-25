Tensions in West Asia are intensifying as former US National Security Advisor John Bolton weighs in on the recent call between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump. Bolton suggests India’s continued purchase of Iranian oil could indirectly support Tehran’s war efforts, raising strategic concerns. He also hints that the US may push for alternative oil sourcing and even consider stricter measures like blocking Iranian shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. With two Indian ships reportedly crossing the route, the debate over energy security vs geopolitics is heating up. What does this mean for India’s global stance and oil strategy? Watch the full breakdown.