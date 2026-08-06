Why are electric fans running on the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway? Weeks after opening, a section of the expressway developed a major slip following heavy rainfall, forcing NHAI to deploy fans to dry the waterlogged roadbed before repairs could begin. Traffic from both directions is now moving through a single carriageway as reconstruction continues. The incident has sparked questions over construction quality after reports of fresh surface slippage at multiple locations. NHAI has ordered an IIT Kharagpur investigation, issued a notice to the construction company, removed project officials and suspended toll collection until repairs are completed. Watch this ground report to understand why fans are being used, what caused the damage and how authorities are responding.