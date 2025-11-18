The Karnataka government has announced plans to develop a new IT city in Greater Bengaluru, near Bidadi in the city’s southern corridor. Under the leadership of IT Minister Malik Ajan, Priyank Kharge, and Sharath Bachchegouda, the initiative aims to accommodate rising investor interest as global companies explore major expansions in the state. The new IT city will be built as a hub for talent, innovation, research, and startups, reinforcing Bengaluru’s position as India’s tech capital. The government highlighted that it is receiving hundreds of investment calls, signalling strong demand for advanced digital infrastructure. Alongside this, Karnataka is also strengthening cybercrime initiatives, ensuring the new tech ecosystem grows securely and sustainably.