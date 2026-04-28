Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Donald Trump met with his national security team to discuss Iran’s proposal regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and future nuclear negotiations. Leavitt said discussions are ongoing but stressed that the President’s “red lines” on Iran have been clearly communicated both publicly and privately. Iran has reportedly proposed a mutual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while suggesting nuclear discussions could take place later in the negotiation process. The development comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and growing concerns over global energy security and regional stability.