White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified the status of negotiations between the United States and Iran, stating that the initial 10-point proposal from Tehran was &#039;fundamentally unserious&#039; and &#039;literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team&#039;. Addressing recent media reports, Leavitt emphasized that the plan previously reported as acceptable was actually discarded. She revealed that the Iranian regime has since submitted a more reasonable and condensed plan, which President Trump determined to be a &#039;workable basis&#039; for further negotiation. Despite this progress, Leavitt reaffirmed that the United States remains firm on its core demands. She noted that &#039;the president&#039;s red lines, namely the end of Iranian enrichment in Iran, have not changed&#039;, and dismissed any suggestion that a &#039;wish list&#039; from Tehran would be accepted. The negotiating team will focus on these efforts over the next two weeks, provided the Strait of Hormuz remains open without limitations or delays.