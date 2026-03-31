Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s growing presence in the global semiconductor industry. He noted that Kaynes Technology has emerged as a strong player in the global semiconductor supply chain. With the launch of new production facilities, India is positioning itself as a reliable and trusted supplier of semiconductors worldwide. The Prime Minister emphasized that more Indian companies are expected to contribute to building a resilient global chip ecosystem. This marks a significant step in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance and global leadership in advanced electronics manufacturing, amid rising demand and supply chain shifts globally.