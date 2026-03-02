The United Kingdom has agreed to a request from the United States to use British military bases for defensive strikes targeting missile sites in Iran. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the decision was based on the principle of collective self-defence and the need to protect allies amid escalating regional tensions. He described the move as collective self-defence against ongoing Iranian missile attacks and stressed that the UK was not directly joining offensive action, but supporting allied defence measures under international law. The development marks a significant shift in Britain’s role amid escalating Middle East tensions.