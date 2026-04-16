Keir Starmer has taken a firm stand, refusing to bow to pressure from Donald Trump over the Iran conflict. Amid rising tensions and threats to the UK-US trade deal, Starmer makes it clear that Britain will not be drawn into a war that is “not in our national interest.” Calling the situation complex and high-stakes, Starmer emphasizes that the UK will not get “trapped” in the conflict despite external pressure. His remarks signal a potential rift in transatlantic relations and highlight the UK’s independent foreign policy stance. As geopolitical tensions escalate, this bold message underlines Britain’s priority - avoiding deeper military involvement while safeguarding national interests.