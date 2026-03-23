Union Minister Suresh Gopi has sparked a major controversy by alleging that LPG supply was deliberately disrupted during the Kerala assembly elections. Speaking in Thrissur, he claimed that “mischief” was carried out, possibly involving civil supplies officials, although he stopped short of naming those responsible. The remarks have raised serious questions about whether essential services were manipulated during a crucial electoral period. Gopi made these statements while inaugurating the Pooram Exhibition 2026. The allegation is likely to trigger political reactions in Kerala, with opposition and ruling parties expected to respond strongly. Was this a systemic lapse or a deliberate act? The debate is set to intensify.