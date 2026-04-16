International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has highlighted India’s strong economic momentum, stating that the country’s growth rate is more than twice the global average. She attributes this performance to India’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals, policy stability, and continued focus on reforms. At a time when global growth remains uneven, India stands out as a key driver of economic expansion. Strong domestic demand, rising investments, and structural improvements have helped the country maintain its growth trajectory. The IMF’s endorsement reinforces confidence in India’s long-term prospects, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing major economies. As global uncertainties persist, India’s resilience and growth story continue to attract attention from investors and policymakers worldwide.