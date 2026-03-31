Fresh snowfall has transformed Minamarg in Drass town, Ladakh, into a breathtaking winter landscape. The entire region is now covered under a thick blanket of snow, bringing down temperatures significantly and intensifying the cold conditions. Known as one of the coldest inhabited places in India, Drass once again showcases its extreme winter character. The snowfall has not only enhanced the scenic beauty of the region but also impacted daily life and movement in the area. Visuals from Minamarg capture stunning snow-covered mountains, roads, and surroundings, turning the region into a picture-perfect winter wonderland. Authorities are monitoring conditions closely as weather patterns continue to evolve in the high-altitude region.