BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, in his annual letter, highlights a growing disconnect between booming markets and public participation. While global capital markets continue to generate massive wealth, many individuals feel left out of this growth story. Fink points to rapid changes driven by AI, shifting capital flows, and countries focusing inward, all reshaping the global financial landscape. He stresses the urgent need to expand access to long-term investing through stronger retirement systems, early wealth creation, and more inclusive financial markets. With BlackRock managing $14 trillion in assets, Fink emphasizes that broader participation in markets is key to stronger economies and shared prosperity in the future.