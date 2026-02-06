India’s growth story is not about short-term market momentum or quarterly performance - it’s a long-duration structural transformation. As global capital increasingly looks beyond cycles, the focus shifts to nations that can deliver sustained growth over decades. India stands out as one such opportunity. The “Era of India” is defined by demographics, rising productivity, expanding domestic consumption, and deeper global integration. For global investors, the real question is not timing the market, but understanding how to participate in this multi-decade journey. Institutions like Jio-BlackRock emphasize building awareness around what India’s long-term rise truly represents. This is not a trade or a tactical allocation - it’s a foundational investment paradigm. India’s growth will unfold over 20-25 years, rewarding patience, conviction, and a long-term vision.