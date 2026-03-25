Amid global geopolitical tensions, Sujata Sharma from the Ministry of Petroleum &amp; Natural Gas clarified that LPG supply has been impacted but remains under control. She assured that sufficient cargo shipments have been lined up and no LPG distributorship has reported a dry-out. While panic booking was observed recently, deliveries continue to remain normal across the country. The government emphasized that adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available, and LPG cylinders are being supplied to all domestic consumers without disruption. Additionally, PNG supply remains fully operational for households. The government has urged citizens to stay calm, avoid panic, and rely only on official updates regarding fuel availability.