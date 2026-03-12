Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri urged people to avoid rumours and misinformation amid the ongoing global energy disruption. He said the world is witnessing one of the most severe energy crises in recorded history, but India is managing the situation with coordinated efforts. The minister highlighted that fuel supply chains remain functional, gas is being prioritised for households and farms, and LPG production has been increased by 28% to ensure availability. Puri also praised the efforts of India’s energy sector workforce, calling them “energy warriors” working tirelessly to maintain supply stability. He emphasised that the nation must stay united and support institutions managing the crisis in the larger national interest.