The government has issued a crucial update on LPG and PNG supply amid recent concerns. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum &amp; Natural Gas, confirmed that over 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial PNG connections have been activated in the last three weeks. While LPG supply remains a concern, there is no “dry-out” at distributorships and panic booking has significantly reduced. Deliveries are now normalising across regions. In a major move, 50% of commercial LPG supply will now be allocated to states and union territories. This includes essential sectors like restaurants, dhabas, hotels, community kitchens, and food processing units. So far, 20 states have implemented this, with 15,800 tonnes already distributed.