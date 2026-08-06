Maharashtra has become the first state to ban the manufacture, storage, transport, sale and distribution of analogue paneer for one year. The Food and Drugs Administration says the non-dairy product was allegedly being sold as regular paneer without proper disclosure, misleading consumers. The decision follows inspections and sample testing, where several paneer samples were found to be substandard or unsafe. The ban also extends to hotels, restaurants and food businesses using analogue paneer. Officials say the move is intended to protect consumer health and ensure only genuine milk-based paneer is sold as paneer. Watch this video to understand what analogue paneer is, why it has been banned, and what it means for consumers and the food industry in Maharashtra.