MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined key details of French President Emmanuel Macron’s ongoing India visit. Macron arrived in Mumbai and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before travelling to Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit. According to the MEA, the discussions will cover the broad spectrum of India-France strategic cooperation, including digital technology, innovation, defence, security, student mobility and green energy pathways. The visit will also feature celebrations of India-France collaboration in innovation, along with special engagements in Mumbai, including an event at the Gateway of India. The trip reflects the growing depth of ties between the two strategic partners across multiple sectors.