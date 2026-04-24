MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal praises the Indian Ambassador and team in Tehran for their inspiring bravery during the West Asia conflict. Despite dangerous conditions and before the ceasefire, they successfully evacuated over 2,400 Indian citizens and brought them home safely. This is a powerful story of diplomacy and national interest in the middle of crisis. India’s commitment to its citizens shines through! Watch till the end for full details. Like | Share | Subscribe for more updates on India’s foreign policy and global news