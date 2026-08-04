Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications &amp; IT Chairman Nishikant Dubey has escalated the row over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi&#039;s content from Meta platforms. Calling the incident a serious matter, Dubey said Meta acknowledged that the content remained unavailable for nearly five hours. He alleged that the company&#039;s actions reflected a troubling pattern and referred to Mark Zuckerberg&#039;s earlier remarks on India&#039;s 2024 elections. Dubey said the committee has recommended that Zuckerberg personally apologise for the episode. He also warned that if no apology is issued, the government should consider withdrawing Meta&#039;s safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act. The remarks signal mounting scrutiny of Meta&#039;s content moderation practices in India.