A shocking ground report from Tel Aviv reveals the intensity of the ongoing conflict, as a fragment of an intercepted missile landed dangerously close to the Indian Embassy and a nearby hotel where Aajtak reporter Pranay Upadhyaya was present. The impact created a visible crater, highlighting the risks posed by falling debris even after interception. According to the report, more than 580 missile alerts and continuous sirens have been recorded since midnight across Israel. Missile fragments from interceptions are now emerging as a serious safety challenge. The situation remains tense, with civilians and officials on high alert amid escalating hostilities and frequent warning systems.