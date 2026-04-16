Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram strongly criticised the government’s Women’s Reservation Bill and Delimitation proposal during the Special Parliament Session. The Congress MP alleged that the timing of the Parliament session was politically motivated, especially with elections approaching in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He argued that linking women’s reservation to delimitation is a strategic move that could reduce the political influence of southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu. Karti warned that increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats based on the 2011 Census would weaken representation for states that successfully controlled population growth. While supporting women’s reservation in principle, he insisted that the quota should be implemented within the current strength of Parliament. Watch the full speech, Congress reaction, and the latest updates on the Women’s Reservation Bill and Delimitation debate.