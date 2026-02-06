Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani says India’s economic transformation is now clearly visible to the world. Drawing from an old Indian saying, Ambani notes that attention follows results-and India’s economy is now bearing fruit with sustainability and scale. With growth potential of 8–10% and the possibility of sustained double-digit expansion, India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy globally. Ambani credits this shift to long-term policy focus and nearly two decades of stable economic leadership, which has strengthened confidence among global investors. According to him, India’s journey from promise to performance is complete, and the country is now firmly positioned as a global growth engine attracting capital, innovation and strategic partnerships.