Speaking on cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence, Upendra Upadhyay stressed that stronger AI systems and rapid implementation of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection guidelines are critical to securing sensitive information. He warned that rising AI-driven threats have pushed applications beyond safe operating limits and said organizations must adopt stricter data protection frameworks immediately. Upadhyay also highlighted the limitations of traditional password systems, advocating for authenticator-based applications and role-based access controls to improve cybersecurity and restrict unnecessary data exposure. The remarks came amid growing focus on AI governance, cybersecurity and digital trust frameworks in India.