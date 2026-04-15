Tata Group Chairperson N. Chandrasekaran expresses strong confidence in India’s long-term economic growth, stating that the country is poised to outpace global peers for decades. Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he underscores Uttar Pradesh’s ambition to become a trillion-dollar economy under Yogi Adityanath. He outlines Tata Motors’ evolving strategy, moving beyond traditional diesel vehicles to a diverse portfolio that includes CNG, electric vehicles, and upcoming hydrogen-powered trucks and buses. This multi-fuel approach reflects a major shift towards sustainable mobility. Chandrasekaran also emphasizes that the Uttar Pradesh plant is set to become a key export hub, catering not just to domestic demand but also global markets, strengthening India’s position in the automotive sector.