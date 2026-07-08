Australia is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the excitement is already building in Melbourne. Australia&#039;s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, shared a special message ahead of PM Modi&#039;s arrival, saying the city is &quot;buzzing&quot; with anticipation. Standing on the banks of the Yarra River, Green highlighted the growing India-Australia partnership, from trade and investment to culture, sports and people-to-people ties. He said the first phase of the free trade agreement has already strengthened economic relations and expressed hope for even deeper cooperation. With Melbourne&#039;s strong Indian diaspora, Cricket Australia, and vibrant cultural scene, PM Modi&#039;s visit is expected to further elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries.