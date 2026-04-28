At the launch of Google’s AI Data Centre project in Visakhapatnam, Nara Lokesh pitched Andhra Pradesh as one of India’s fastest-growing investment destinations. Lokesh highlighted the state’s speed of project execution, citing Google and ArcelorMittal as examples of how Andhra Pradesh is fast-tracking major investments. He also described the state government as a “double-engine bullet train sarkaar,” referring to the partnership between Narendra Modi and the Andhra Pradesh leadership. The Andhra IT Minister claimed that out of every ₹100 invested in India, nearly ₹25 is now coming to Andhra Pradesh.