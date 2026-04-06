Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised U.S. President Donald Trump for the successful rescue of an American airman from Iran, calling it a bold and decisive operation. Netanyahu said the mission reinforces the sacred principle that “no one is left behind” and highlighted the strong shared values between the U.S. and Israel. He recalled Israel’s own history of daring rescue missions, including the Entebbe operation, and saluted Trump’s leadership for delivering a major victory for America. The complex operation was carried out by U.S. special forces amid ongoing tensions and conflict with Iran, showcasing deep military cooperation between the two allies.