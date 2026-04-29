New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has called the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.” Highlighting India’s massive scale, he noted that with over 1.5 billion people and rising incomes, demand for high-quality goods and services is set to surge. Luxon emphasized that India’s rapid economic growth and its trajectory toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy make it a key partner for global trade. The agreement is expected to unlock new avenues for exports, strengthen bilateral ties, and boost economic collaboration between the two nations. As India continues its growth journey, global leaders are increasingly viewing it as a major driver of future economic expansion.