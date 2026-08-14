India’s market outlook will be driven by three key factors: sentiments, flows and fundamentals. Nilesh Shah explains why strong corporate earnings and improving foreign flows support the long-term growth story, while global market movements could influence near-term sentiment. He also highlights the risks that markets may not have fully priced in, including a potential impact on foodgrain output amid monsoon concerns. Despite short-term volatility, Shah believes Indian equities remain a long-term compounding opportunity, with earnings growth expected to drive returns over time.