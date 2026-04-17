India continues to pursue the extradition of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi from the United Kingdom. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the government remains in touch with UK authorities, while legal proceedings in the case are currently underway. Reiterating its firm stance, India emphasized its commitment to bringing back fugitives to face justice under Indian law. The Nirav Modi case, linked to one of the country’s biggest banking frauds, has been under close scrutiny with ongoing judicial processes abroad. The latest update signals continued diplomatic engagement and legal efforts to secure his return, even as the final decision rests with the UK courts.