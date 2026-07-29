The Ministry of External Affairs has shared a fresh update on Nirav Modi&#039;s extradition from the United Kingdom. Explaining the process, the MEA said every deportation or extradition follows a defined legal procedure, beginning with verification of an individual&#039;s citizenship before further action can be taken. On Nirav Modi&#039;s case, the government reiterated that judicial proceedings are still underway in the UK, and extradition can only move forward after the legal process concludes. The Centre also reaffirmed its commitment to bringing all fugitive economic offenders back to India so they can face the country&#039;s judicial system. Watch this report for the latest official update on Nirav Modi&#039;s extradition and India&#039;s broader efforts to bring back wanted fugitives.